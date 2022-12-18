SThe air vibrates even before the crucial penalty kick. Seconds become an eternity. Then the shot, the victory, the explosion, the collective ecstasy. Complete strangers euphorically hug each other. Fathers go into crying fits in front of their bewildered children. “We are world champions!” everyone shouts incessantly.

A little later, hundreds of thousands poured into the streets of Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, which had been swept empty during the game. Crowd chants echo through the center from all sides. Motorcades make their way between the crowds. Everything gravitates towards the obelisk, where Argentines have always gathered when something important happens.

Hardly anywhere can this world championship title be more important than in Argentina. Everyone could see it in the stadiums in Qatar. Thousands of Argentines have traveled to the Gulf in recent weeks to cheer on their national team. The Argentinian football clubs gave a lot of help by contributing to travel expenses. Other Argentinians used all their savings to be there.

“Argentina wanted the title more than anyone else”

In Argentina itself, soccer fever had gripped the masses long before the World Cup – the last of its hero Lionel Messi. At times there was a lack of decals for the scrapbooks. Even in football-mad Latin America, experts more or less agree that football plays a more important role in no other country. A large proportion of Argentines define themselves through football, through the club. Every four years, this fanaticism merges into one great unit, in which all borders and conflicts disappear.



Ecstasy in the streets of the capital

:



Image: AP





Around the obelisk where Argentina celebrates all significant events

:



Image: dpa



“Argentina wanted the title more than anyone else,” believes a young man who watched the game on a small television with dozens of others in front of a small neighborhood shop. “This is the reward for our suffering,” he says. The Argentines didn’t just have to suffer in that crazy final game or after the unsuccessful start against Saudi Arabia. Many Argentinians have had a difficult time for a long time. The country is in a deep economic crisis. The annual control is scratching the 100 percent mark. Many Argentines do not have enough income to finish the month. The World Cup in recent weeks has offered them an opportunity to escape into a collective dream that has now come true.







When and how the Argentine national players will arrive in Argentina was still unclear in the evening. At first there was no plan. As a precaution, President Alberto Fernández had already invited potential heroes to the presidential palace. A photo with Messi is in great demand – even among politicians. Fernández had failed to travel to Qatar despite being invited by the host. The political risk was assessed as too high. Imagine if Argentina lost in the presence of the President. The superstitious Argentines might have blamed him.



All feelings must come out

:



Image: AFP





A moment for all Argentines

:



Image: Reuters



It is also unclear whether Messi will make it into Argentine soccer heaven thanks to the title he has won. Diego Maradona is still enthroned there today, the deceased football legend who is so alive in Argentina, who last kissed the trophy for Argentina 36 years ago and is still worshiped like a deity to this day. A fan carrying a faded picture of Maradona doesn’t know the answer to the question. “Bigger than Maradona is difficult,” he says. But he still can’t believe what just happened, time will tell.

Time will also tell how long Argentina’s collective euphoria lasts. Events like this are usually very short-lived. In the case of Argentina, the joy will certainly continue through the festive season. Then comes January and with it the reality in which everyone in the country is fighting for their own club again and the borders and rifts open up again. However, December 18, 2022, which will go down in history as a heroic moment, will be shared forever.