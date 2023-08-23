Argentina registered a trade deficit of US$ 649 million in July, 34% more than the negative balance obtained in the same month of 2022, a result that continues to show the impact of the drought that the country suffered on its agricultural exports.

This balance is explained by a drop in exports, mainly of agricultural products, and a contraction in imports, operations that the government has restricted since July 2022.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec), the volume of trade (exports plus imports) fell 20.7% in July, to a total of US$ 12.769 billion.

According to official data, exports from Argentina in July totaled US$ 6.06 billion, 22.4% less than in the same month of 2022.

This drop was mainly due to the drop in sales of primary products (-41.3%) and manufactured products of agricultural origin (-26.1%), showing, for the seventh consecutive month, the strong impact that the drought had on the foreign trade of Argentina, one of the largest global producers and exporters of grains and derivatives.

Meanwhile, imports totaled US$6.709 billion, down 19.1% year-on-year.

In the first seven months of the year, Argentina accumulated a trade deficit of US$ 5.142 billion, compared to a surplus of US$ 2.493 billion in the same period of 2022, with exports between January and July 2023 worth US$ 39,534 billion (-24.2% year-on-year) and imports of US$ 44.676 billion (-10.1% in the 12-month period).

Argentina registered a trade surplus of US$ 6.923 billion last year, a 53% drop compared to the positive balance achieved in 2021.

Affected by the shortage of monetary reserves, the South American country has restricted access to dollars to pay for imports since the end of June 2022, while the government seeks to encourage exports in an attempt to increase foreign currency inflows.