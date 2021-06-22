The Argentine team, led by Lionel Scaloni, beat Paraguay 1-0 for the third date of the 2021 Copa América in Brazil with a goal from Alejandro “Papu” Gómez at 9 minutes into the game and qualified for the quarterfinals of the contest, since the last of Group A Bolivia cannot reach it.
Then, We will review the three successes and the two errors that the national team had, which suffered until the end for not having been able to liquidate it before, generating unnecessary suffering at the end of the game, something that can pay dearly against rivals of another caliber.
70 minutes were enough for him and “Papu” had left over to demonstrate everything that we had been thinking he could offer: dribbling in 1v1, verticality at the service of the team and, for the icing on the cake, the winning goal with a spectacular definition and exquisite above the Paraguayan goalkeeper. Argentina dances like “Papu”.
How difficult it must be to mark Almirón, one of the fastest footballers that the Copa América has, and what way to prevail in each confrontation against him that Nahuel Molina had, the boy who silently won the call for the selected team and who today in no one can dispute its ownership. In addition, it added projection for its sector. Impeccable.
It is true that he did not break it, unlike the game against Uruguay where he was master of the game, but Messi’s influence in the game is always great and today Argentina needed him on the field as a starter: he was in doubt before the match, since it was said that Scaloni wanted to make him rest, but finally he started and it was a success of the DT since the selected one needed to ensure the classification to the quarterfinals. Will you go to the bank against Bolivia?
Scaloni gave him almost 60 minutes of the game, from the start replacing Lautaro Martínez, and “Kun” was far from standing out: he was disjointed, lacking in definition and slow, showing a lack of rhythm of high competition important. He did not take advantage of his chance, and will surely return to the substitute bench.
The national team is still pending to liquidate the games: it is true that against Uruguay and today against Paraguay it reached the Argentine team to achieve three points each time, but against other rivals it will surely pay much more expensive, with rivals from another hierarchy and that on many occasions they do not forgive you. Argentina needs to end the confrontations before. Alert.
