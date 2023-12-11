Financial market reacts to President Javier Milei's speech during the inauguration ceremony on Sunday (10.10)

The S&P Merval, the main index on the Argentine Stock Exchange, records volatility on the first business day after Javier Milei took office at Casa Rosada. The index reached an increase of 4.23% at its peak this Monday (Dec 11, 2023), at 981,684 points – a record level. However, it reversed its signal during the morning and dropped to 932,699 points at the day's low, which represents a drop of 0.97%. At 1:03 pm, it rose 0.70%, to 948,461 points.