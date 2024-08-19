Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Argentine national team, world champion and two-time champion of the Americas, confirmed the list of players called up to face Chile and Colombia in the South American qualifiers. Without Lionel Messi, injured, there are several surprises ahead of the matches on September 5 and 9.
The main novelty is the absence of captain Lionel Messiwho does not feel completely recovered from the sprained right ankle he suffered in the Copa America final against the Colombians. In fact, Leo was still active at Inter Miami since that time. He is also not Angel Di Mariawho retired from the national team, but there was speculation that he might be present to play a few minutes.
Two other absences are Franco Armani and Marcos Acuña. The River goalkeeper, who started Scaloni’s cycle as a starter, became the third in his consideration, although he is an important part of the group. Everything indicates that, with the Copa América behind him, Walter Benitez will keep his position. The absence of “Huevo” would be a sporting decision by the DT, who opted for Nicolás Tagliafico and Valentin Boat as variants on the left side.
In the middle appears Equi Fernandezwho left Boca to play in Saudi Arabia, and in the forward line Giuliano Simeonewho like Equi played the Olympic Games with the Argentine national team and left a very good impression for those led by Javier Mascherano. Also appearing Valentin “Taty” Castilianswho moved his goals to Lazio in Italy and who deserved this opportunity.
