BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s 2020/21 soybean harvest has been completed with production of 43.5 million tonnes, 10% less than in the previous season, but in line with forecasts, it reported on Thursday the Buenos Aires Cereals Exchange.

The average yield for the season was 2.67 tons per hectare in Argentina, the largest global exporter of soybean meal and oil.

The 2020/21 corn harvest, in turn, reached 47.6% in the sown area, which represents an increase of 5.3 percentage points over the previous week, highlighted the entity in its weekly crop report.

“Recorded yields continue to exceed expectations at the start of the season. In view of this scenario, we maintain our production estimate of 48 million tons for the 2020/21 harvest”, informed the cereals exchange.

An acceleration in the pace of the corn harvest is expected now that work has been completed on soybeans, which tend to be prioritized by farmers as they are less resistant to the climate.

Argentina is the third largest exporter of corn and soybeans in the world.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein)

