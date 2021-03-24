Four specialists were consulted by Clarion so that they could give their opinion on the government’s decision, announced this Wednesday, to withdraw Argentina from the Lima Group.

This forum, made up of twelve American countries, established different mechanisms of political and economic pressure to the regime of Nicolás Maduro to return to the scheme of free and transparent elections. And he accuses him of violating human rights and lack of freedom of expression. Argentina has been a member of it since its birth, in 2017, under the administration of Mauricio Macri.

Here is J’s opinionorge Castro, Mariano Caucino, Francisco de Santibañez and Santiago Canton.

.

Jorge Castro

International analyst

The position of the Argentine Government of differentiate of who were his partners in the Lima Group is a fact prior to his departure. This previous fact is due to the central position of its members. They recognize Juan Guaidó as interim president and the Government takes a position by saying that it is about promoting internal negotiations on the premise that there is a single government in Venezuela, that of Nicolás Maduro.

The appearance in Bolivia of President Luis Arce leads the government to this common position with the Movement to Socialism.

But it should be noted that the fundamental position of the Joseph Biden government is to maintain recognition of Guaidó as (Donald) Trump did. So Argentina is also moving away from the new Biden administration, moving closer to Bolivia, and Biden moves away from Argentina. And it is close to the position of Bolivia.

This means that the Argentine government remains relatively isolated in the region on the Venezuelan situation around the Lima Group, the European Union, because there were also no coincidences with the International Contact Group, and the United States.

The issue before the United States is the most important of all, because Guzman is in the United States negotiating with the Fund and Biden’s final position on Argentina is crucial for those negotiations with the Fund and the creditors.

Mariano Caucino

Specialist in International Relations and former ambassador to Costa Rica and Israel.

It is progressively observed a twist in diplomacy Fernández-Kirchner-Solá given that the allegedly moderate, pragmatic and social democratic positions outlined during the 2019 electoral campaign, they were abandoned by a series of decisions. In fact, in the 1970s, Venezuela was a refuge for many Argentines who went into exile during the military dictatorship and it is sad to see how now an Argentine democratic government seems to forget the endless drama that Venezuelans have to go through.

Perhaps the decision of the Foreign Ministry on Monday 22nd to vote a resolution against the Nicaraguan Government of Ortega-Murillo at the Human Rights Council in Geneva could upset the ultra sectors of Kirchnerism and led to this decision.

The fact that the decision was announced on March 24, when it marks a new anniversary of the last military coup in Argentina, suggests that the government applies a double standard on Human Rights.

.

Francisco de Santibañes

CARI Member, Global Fellow The Woodrow Wilson Center.

The decision shows the lack of continuity of State policies, which is an Argentine problem for decades. Each government that comes changes strategy and tactics and that has a cost, because takes away credibility.

In that sense, we must see how the decision to withdraw from the Lima Group affects our relationship with the United States. This can harm you.

We see that the United States the heart of politics towards Venezuela has not changed with the change of government and the inauguration of Biden, and this remains a relevant issue for the Biden government.

And another issue to highlight is the crisis of regional democracy to solve the problems. Perhaps this is rooted in the weakening of the countries of the region, but the worrying thing is that we cannot jointly resolve conflicts.

Santiago Canton

Human rights specialist. Former rapporteur at the OAS. Today at the American University.

The withdrawal of the Lima Group reaffirms the lack of interest in serious human rights violations In Venezuela.

The “respect for internal affairs” mentioned in the statement allows torture and murder to continue. The Argentine dictatorship used the same arguments.