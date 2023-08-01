Argentina borrows more and more to face the maturities of previous debts. The Argentine government reported that it would pay on Monday the equivalent of 2.7 billion dollars to its main creditor, the International Monetary Fund. It did so with a loan granted by the CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and with yuan from the expansion of currency exchange with China. As a result of the payment, its gross reserves suffered a new drop, to 24,032 million dollars, the lowest value since 2006.

The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, who is also a candidate for president of Peronism, anticipated in a recorded message this morning that the State would not use “not a single dollar of its reserves” to pay the IMF this Monday. Most of the disbursement -1.7 billion dollars- was in yuan, after having activated the second tranche of the freely available currency swap. It is an amount slightly higher than the reduction in reserves reported this Monday by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic.

This is the second time that the Government has resorted to financing offered by China, whose initial destination was to pay for imports from the Asian giant instead of the dollar. For the other billion, the credit granted by the CAF was used.

The payment to the IMF takes place three days after the Argentine government reached a new agreement with the international organization —which must be approved by the Fund’s board of directors at the end of August— to receive another injection of 7.5 billion dollars. The IMF admitted that the loss of more than 20,000 million dollars in exports due to one of the worst droughts in the history of Argentina made it unfeasible to meet the goals agreed for this 2023, such as the accumulation of reserves and the reduction of the fiscal deficit. .

Under the new conditions, Argentina must close the year with a fiscal deficit of 1.9% (the most optimistic forecasts speak of 2.4%) and increase its international reserves by 1,000 million dollars, compared to the 8,000 initially agreed. Both objectives seem difficult to achieve without a significant reduction in public spending. Any measure in this sense will be taken after the primary elections on August 13, in which Massa hopes to easily surpass his rival within Peronism, Juan Grabois, and remain a firm candidate for the presidential elections in October. To do so sooner would be tantamount to shooting yourself in the foot.

The debt, however, does not understand electoral deadlines and does not give up. Tomorrow, Tuesday, Argentina must face new maturities for 630 million dollars. The Government has not anticipated how it will pay them, although it may delay them until the end of August, when it trusts that it has already received the 7.5 billion dollars agreed with the IMF.

Until then, Massa juggles trying to keep the economy in check. Last week he announced more taxes on imports, more restrictions on the purchase of dollars and new devaluations of the peso by sectors. The official price, for which a dollar is sold at 286 pesos, is almost a fiction. For the agro-export sector, the main source of foreign exchange income for Argentina, an exchange rate of 340 pesos has been set. Companies and financial actors can obtain the coveted green bills at a value that ranges between 511 and 528 pesos in what is known as the MEP dollar and cash, while ordinary Argentines who want to save in dollars have to pay 550 pesos for every US coin.

The local market reacted this Monday without surprises to the agreement signed with the IMF. In both Argentina and the United States, all eyes are on the outcome of the primaries. Economists warn that the shortage of international reserves leaves the country with few tools to face a currency run after the elections. In its latest report, the investment bank JP Morgan warns of the risk that in the second half of the year monetary and exchange imbalances will worsen, the gap between the official and the parallel dollar and inflation will grow, which is already 115.6% year-on-year. , speed up even more.

