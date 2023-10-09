Myriam Bregman criticizes former minister Patricia Bullrich for recognizing Brazil’s government after the former president’s impeachment

Argentine Presidential candidate Myriam Bregman (Frente de Izquierda) criticized her rival in the election, former Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich (Juntos por el Cambio), in Sunday’s debate (October 8, 2023), for recognizing the government of Argentina. Brazil “after the blow” against the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

“It would be necessary to explain why he sold weapons to Bolivia during the coup d’état, why he recognized the Brazilian government after the coup against Dilma, why he supported the coup d’état in Peru,” said Bregman.

The speech was in response to Bullrich, who asked why the Frente de Izquierda candidate “I hate the Armed Forces so much” It is “does not recognize them as workers”.

In his response, Bregman also cited cases of violence by the Forces during Bullrich’s tenure at Argentine Security (2015–2019) and the reinforcement of corporate weapons defended.

Watch, in Spanish (from 1h45min05s to 1h49min08s):

One of the central themes of the debate was security. Work, production, human development and environmental protection were also discussed.

While Bullrich appears in 3rd place in voting intentions polls, with 23.7%, Bregman is in 5th, with 2.1%. Read the results of the latest research.

The 1st round of the election is scheduled for October 22nd.

