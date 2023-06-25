Argentina’s race towards the presidential elections on October 22 begins this Sunday after a dizzying last qualifying round. Peronism, which was going to register two competing candidates, changed its mind in 24 hours and will compete with a unit pilot: Sergio Massa, the person in charge of managing the troubled waters of the Argentine economy. The decision of the Unión por la Patria alliance (heir to the ruling Frente de Todos) leaves a vacuum in the center-left dominated by Kirchnerism in the last two decades, underlines the growing weakness of Cristina Kirchner and marks the definitive swing of the campaign Argentine electoral to the right.

Massa, a 51-year-old political animal, has been waiting his whole life for this moment. He could not alone in 2015, but he hopes to reach the presidential seat now, wrapped up by the three currents of Peronism: the one that responds to Kirchner, President Alberto Fernández and himself. With well-established ties to big businessmen, bankers and the US Embassy, ​​Massa will challenge Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, mayor of Buenos Aires and candidate for the opposition coalition Juntos por el Cambio, for the centrist vote.

However, Rodríguez Larreta must first overcome the primaries on August 13, where he will face his rival party Patricia Bullrich, former Minister of Security. Bullrich’s profile is more conservative than that of Rodríguez Larreta but less than that of the ultra-liberal economist Javier Milei, who marks the irruption of the extreme right for the first time in an Argentine presidential vote. At the other end of the ideological spectrum, the left is excited about improving its results if it manages to attract Peronists who are disenchanted with Massa’s leadership. Among them are Kirchnerists who see the minister as a traitor and warn that they will not vote for him, but Unión por la Patria trusts that they will change their minds when the decisive moment arrives.

Economic management

Massa’s candidacy will put the economy at the center of the electoral debate in Argentina and any bad economic news will work against him. The Peronist referent, who has not yet said when he will resign from the ministry to focus on the campaign, will receive attacks from all possible sides. “The arsonist is running as a firefighter,” Bullrich tweeted when the Peronist electoral formula became official. “On one side Massa, on the other Larreta. The two sides of the same coin,” said Milei.

In 2023, inflation in Argentina has been rising and in May it reached 114% year-on-year, a record in more than three decades. The international reserves of the Central Bank are below minimums and the country depends on the restructuring of the debt with the International Monetary Fund so as not to shock the economy, badly injured by the worst drought in history. In any other country in the world, the election of the head of the economic portfolio as a candidate would seem like a joke or suicide. On the contrary, no Peronist currently has more internal support than Massa.

“Argentina, you wouldn’t understand it”, a foreigner who asks about the Peronist candidacy may receive the answer. Diego Genoud, author of the biography The careerist of power, the non-advertising story of Massa, explains that it is due in part to the great ability of the minister to transmit as a truth the message he wants. “He saved us from the worst, that is the established conclusion,” says Genoud. Massa took over the Ministry of Economy in August, in the midst of a currency run that caused the peso to depreciate against the dollar in informal markets by more than 30% in just two weeks. His arrival at the Palacio de Hacienda temporarily calmed the waters.

His predecessor, Silvina Batakis, was abruptly relegated from office before completing the month of management. Massa’s candidacy, announced Friday night by the Union for the Fatherland (UP) alliance, was also a ruthless checkmate for the two candidates who had run so far: the ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, supported by Fernández, and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro, a member of the “decimated generation” for being the son of those disappeared by the dictatorship and considered Cristina Kirchner’s man.

De Pedro’s candidacy lasted 24 hours. The rejection of many provincial governors and Buenos Aires mayors —symbol of power in the territory— was key to internal order under a single name: Massa. Therein lies another of his qualities, according to Genoud: “Massa has support that very few have because he can achieve it from antagonistic sectors, he can bring together the State Department and Cristina, water and oil.” The candidate for vice president, the current chief of staff, Agustín Rossi, was placed by Fernández in a movement that exposes the loss of power of Kirchnerism, which will take refuge in the province of Buenos Aires and in the legislative chambers.

primaries in august

August 13 will be the opportunity to measure the real popular support that each candidate has. The simultaneous and mandatory primaries in Argentina will serve to settle the candidacies in some political spaces —such as Together for Change (JxC) and the left— but they are also a large national survey two months before the presidential elections.

The latest polls, which still do not include last-minute movements, gave a scenario divided into thirds between Peronism, JxC and La Libertad Avanza de Milei.

The bad results of the far-right in the provincial elections suggest that Milei’s candidacy may deflate during the electoral campaign. However, in line with what happened in Brazil with Jair Bolsonaro and in the United States with Donald Trump, her electoral proposals have marked the debate in recent months. Milei promises to dollarize the economy, eliminate the Central Bank, privatize state companies, and free up arms sales.

Milei’s advance has meant a setback in the polls for the center-right Together for Change coalition and has forced its candidates to stand up to her. Bullrich has chosen to harden her speech under a strong word: “order”. For months, he has promised a strong hand against crime and drug trafficking and has assured that he will put an end to blocking streets and highways in protest.

Rodríguez Larreta has chosen to surround himself with conservative figures. The governor of the northern province of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, under scrutiny for the massive protests to demand better wages and against the constitutional reform, accompanies him as a candidate for vice president and on his list of senators will be the liberal economist José Luis Espert , a former ally of Milei, and leading evangelist Cynthia Hotton. Whoever wins, the next government will be further to the right than the current one.

