Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez, who tested positive for coronavirus, expressed confidence that he would feel worse if he had not been vaccinated. The head of the Argentinean state urged people to continue to vaccinate against COVID-19, reports April 3 edition Clarin…

According to the politician, he does not know where he could have been infected. As the Argentine leader added, he is doing well. Yesterday he celebrated his birthday, played the guitar, talked with his family.

The only symptom that worsened his well-being was a headache. “It was not a lot of pain, but it was annoying,” added Fernandez. Doctors checked the man’s health, his lungs are saturated with oxygen, there is no threat to his health.

On Saturday, it became known that the first lady of Argentina, Fabiola Yanes, passed a test for coronavirus infection, he showed a negative result.

The politician announced the coronavirus infection the day before, he said that he was observing the self-isolation regime and the recommendations of doctors, and was also waiting for the results of the second PCR test. Fernandez urged citizens to follow preventive recommendations and monitor their health.

Earlier at the Center. The Gamaleys noted that the Sputnik V vaccine provides an easy course of coronavirus infection. According to the portal Worldometer As of April 3, Argentina has more than 2,373,153 COVID-19 cases. 56,023 patients have died, 2,121,954 have recovered.

On February 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Fernandez held telephone talks, during which they discussed cooperation between the two countries in the fight against coronavirus.