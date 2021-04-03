Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has contracted coronavirus infection, he announced on Twitter.

“Tonight (April 2), after I had a temperature of 37.3 and a slight headache, I took an antigen test, which turned out to be positive,” he wrote.

Quería contarles que al terminar el día de hoy, luego de presentar un registro de fiebre de 37.3 y un leve dolor de cabeza, me realice un test de antígeno cuyo resultado fue positivo. – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) April 3, 2021

The politician noted that he complies with the self-isolation regime and the recommendations of doctors, and is also waiting for the results of the second PCR test.

Fernandez urged citizens to follow preventive recommendations and monitor their health.

Antigenic tests are not tests for antibodies, such tests reveal the presence of a specific viral antigen, which implies the presence of infection, specifies “RIA News”…

On February 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Alberto Fernandez held telephone talks, during which they discussed cooperation between the two countries in the fight against coronavirus.