BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) – The Argentine President Alberto Fernández campaigned for a fair new start after the corona pandemic with equal opportunities for everyone at the World Economic Forum. “We live in a time in which all paradigms are being put to the test,” said the moderate center-left politician on Thursday in a video appearance. He advocated focusing on “the weakest, the last”.

Fernández continued, “It is time to join forces to tackle endemic problems like poverty through an ethic that leaves unfortunate capitalism behind and moves towards sustainable and inclusive development.”

The corona pandemic continues to affect Argentina, which is already in a serious financial and economic crisis. In the past year, the economy fell by around ten percent. The inflation rate was around 36 percent. For the current year, analysts expect inflation of around 50 percent. The second largest economy in South America suffers from a bloated state apparatus, low industrial productivity, capital flight and a large shadow economy./mfa/DP/he