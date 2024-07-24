This Wednesday, July 24th, starting at 10:00 a.m. (Argentine time), the Olympic Games begin for the Argentine U23 team, which qualified for this competition after finishing second in the South American Pre-Olympic Games.
Those led by Javier Mascherano They will start the tournament against Morocco in the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium. This will be the first of three meetings corresponding to the B Group In search of a place in the quarter-finals, the rest of the fixture is completed by Iraq and Ukraine, who will play Argentina on Saturday 27 and Tuesday 30 respectively.
The Argentine coach will put together a team with the three older players being part of the starting line-up where, in addition, one of them will wear the captain’s tape in this debut. After having left some doubts in the matches prior to the debut in the Olympics, finally the coach would have the team defined for debut.
Below, we tell you what the Albiceleste team will line up against Morocco.
For this match, Mascherano will use the three older players in the starting eleven and Nicolás Otamendi will be in charge of wearing the captain’s armband, at least in this first step towards gold.
GOALKEEPER: Geronimo Rulli
DEFENDERS: Joaquin Garcia, Marcos Di Cesar, Nicolas Otamendi, Julio Soler
FRILLS: Thiago Almada, Cristian Medina, Santiago Hezze, Kevin Zenon
FORWARDS: Julian Alvarez and Lucas Beltran
