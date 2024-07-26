After the scandalous match against Morocco where there was an invasion of the pitch, suspension, postponement, resumption and intervention by the VAR After an hour, the second meeting of the B Group between Argentina and Iraq will be held next Saturday at the Lyon Stadium.
Javier Mascherano is reportedly considering putting out the same eleven that took to the field in the opening match, despite the fact that the result was not what they were looking for, the team responded well and the coaching staff will bet on the same players for the second match, which will be key in qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Below, we tell you what the Argentine team’s lineup will be against Iraq.
The only doubt for this match is the possible entry of Equi Fernández, who was not present in the first match due to an injury he was suffering from.
GOALKEEPER: Geronimo Rulli
DEFENDERS: Joaquin Garcia, Marcos Di Cesar, Nicolas Otamendi, Julio Soler
FRILLS: Thiago Almada, Cristian Medina, Santiago Hezze, Kevin Zenon
FORWARDS: Julian Alvarez and Lucas Beltran
