🇦🇷🤔 This tweet is answered with Messi's replacement for the National Team's friendlies: pic.twitter.com/FTd3iJdJ8M — El Enganche (@EngancheDiez) March 17, 2024

The Spider and the Bull shared six times: in front of Chile and Bolivia in 2021, against Jamaica and Saudi Arabia in 2022 and in front of Paraguay and Uruguay in 2023. Only against Jamaica was there a goal connection between them, when the Inter player assisted the City player to score the first goal of the game.

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolás Gonzále