He 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament, that will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are already in their final stagein the tournament that is held in Venezuela for the first time.
Participating in the tournament were 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
In the absence of the last date of the Final Phase, which will define everything, Paraguay is the leader with 4 points, Brazil has 3 and Argentina appears with 2while Venezuela closes with 1 point.
That is why the “Albiceleste” team he needs to beat his classic rival no matter what to be able to get into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games: if they draw or lose, Javier Mascherano's men will say goodbye to the dream. We review the possible training that the “Jefecito” will stop in the commitment that will take place on Sunday, February 11 starting at 8:00 p.m. Argentine time.
Valentine Boat He is in a position to be taken into account by Mascherano again after his expulsion against Venezuela for hitting the ball at a rival player. The Conmebol Disciplinary Court only sanctioned him with one match. Who can't be there will be Juan Ignacio Nardonias a result of the muscle injury he suffered with Paraguay and that forced him to leave the field in the first half. Frederick Round It will not be in the game either, due to the yellow limit.
Goalkeeper: Leandro Brey
Defenders: Joaquín García, Marco Di Cesare, Nicolás Valentini, Valentín Barco
Frills: Equi Fernández, Juan Sforza, Cristian Medina, Thiago Almada
Fronts: Pablo Solari and Santiago Castro or Luciano Gondou
