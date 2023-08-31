Sergio Massa in Brasilia on August 28. Andre Borges (EFE)

The Government of Alberto Fernández is weakening more and more. Workers and retirees were waiting for the economic aid promised to alleviate the latest inflationary blow, but the disbursements announced on Sunday by the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate Sergio Massa have garnered criticism from their own and opposition ranks. A total of 12 of the 24 provincial governors and dozens of municipal mayors have anticipated that they will not pay the bonus of 60,000 pesos (162 dollars at the official price) scheduled for the next two months. Some argue that they cannot: they have empty coffers. Others do not want to: they consider that it is an electoral measure and point out that public employees benefit from collective wage negotiations that have limited their loss of purchasing power.

The rebellion of provinces and municipalities is added to the one initiated by business chambers and seconded by the political opposition. “Micro, small and medium-sized companies have been losing their economic results for several months and this imposition will exacerbate that loss,” announced the Argentine Confederation of Medium-sized Companies (CAME), which groups small and medium-sized companies, in a statement.

Massa’s two great rivals in the general elections on October 22, the ultra-liberal economist Javier Milei and the conservative Patricia Bullrich, have promised to cut public spending if they reach the Casa Rosada and criticize what they call Massa’s “platita plan” . “It is a new act of populism,” denounced Milei, a candidate for the far-right party La Libertad Avanza. For Milei, Massa intends to “twist an election by injecting people with money” and encouraged the population not to fall into “this trap.” Bullrich agreed with Milei. In his opinion, the Peronist candidate “makes fun of everyone” by proposing solutions based on “makeup and more money” issuance.

The Argentine government assured that large companies are in a position to pay the fixed amount and some officials threatened to fine those that do not do so. The share of wages in GDP (everything that is produced in a year in the country) has fallen seven points since 2017: from representing 55.6% of Argentine GDP to 48.4% in the first quarter of this year. Instead, the slice of the pie taken by businessmen has increased by more than three points since then: from 35% to 38.4%. The Secretary of Industry, José Ignacio de Mendiguren, recalled that during the pandemic a large part of the businessmen received state aid to pay salaries and asked them to make “an additional effort” to achieve macroeconomic stability.

“A Little Justice”

The Argentine president came out this Wednesday in defense of Massa. “All we are doing is a bit of justice. Distribute the profits of some more, so that those profits and profits reach those who work, ”he said during a public event held in the northern province of Catamarca. From there, the president also criticized the provinces that refuse to distribute a bonus among their public employees, especially the Argentine capital, governed by the opposition Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “It strikes me that Catamarca and La Rioja can and that the most opulent city in Argentina has difficulties”.

The 60,000-peso bonus is part of a broad package of measures presented by Massa for the next two months. The Economy Minister has also announced price freezes —or increases below inflation— for essential foods, public transport fares, fuel, medicines and medical insurance. It’s a time bomb: after the elections, prices will surely skyrocket again. To finance the expense, the Government approved this Wednesday by decree a budget expansion.

The Peronist presidential candidate seeks to recover the initiative after the defeat in the primary elections on August 13 —in which the ruling alliance Unión por la Patria came third— and reduce the economic and social uncertainty of the last two weeks. Hours after the results were known, the Argentine peso devalued 18% at the official exchange rate and the marketing chain was paralyzed. When it was reactivated, many products registered significant price increases. The difficult economic situation threatened to spill over into the streets when looting was recorded in shops in different provinces and the ghost of the outbreak of the corralito crisis (2001-2002) reappeared with them.

After the initial bewilderment over Milei’s unexpected victory, her main rivals have returned to the race this week. Less than two months before the general elections on October 22, the polls give the far-right candidate the lead and place Massa in second place, closely followed by the former Macrista Security Minister. To win in the first round, the most voted needs to obtain 45% of the votes or 40% ten points behind the second. Otherwise, there will be a second round on November 19.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.