The package of measures announced by Argentina ‘does not add much’ to the troubled scenario facing the country. This is what economists surveyed by the This Is Money on the new phase of the monetary policy of the South American brother, which provides for an increase in interest rates to 97%, from 91%, in addition to agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Inflation in the country reached 108%.

“I would summarize the whole package in a single measure, which is the increase in interest rates: this is being done because inflation does not give a truce. Moreover, in terms of exchange rate measures, we do not know what this means in terms of effectiveness in containing the rise in the dollar. The Argentine central bank has no reserves, therefore, it cannot intervene in the exchange market”, evaluates Mauro Rochlin, professor of MBAs at Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

+ Can Brazil default on granting export credit to Argentina?

The Ministry of Economy informed that there will be acceleration of agreements with the IMF, China’s swaps and the negotiation of guarantees with the Brics bloc (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) for imports and exchange with Brazil; the level of domestic consumption through the promotion of the consumption of products of national origin will be encouraged.

The ministry also confirmed that the Central Bank will increase “intervention in the exchange market and manage the tracking pace” of the progressive devaluation of the Argentine peso.

For Alexandre Pires, Professor of Economics at IBMEC RJ, the package is still insufficient. “Increase interest rate is still below expected inflation; hence the rates are negative and would not have an effect of containing inflationary imbalances. From a fiscal point of view, there is no alignment with the cost of the State, that is, the size of the budget and the revenue obtained”, he clarifies.

“So, the lack of signs of an ability to meet fiscal targets, honor debts and reach an effective agreement with the IMF, prevents the agreement from being seen as a healing agreement that balances the situation in Argentina there”, Complete Pires.

Brazilian effort

President Luiz Inácio Lula Silva (PT) dedicated some of his international meetings with Argentine president Alberto Fernández, announcing efforts to help the neighboring country in its economic recovery.

“The IMF knows how Argentina got into debt, knows who it lent the money to. Therefore, you cannot put pressure on a country that only wants to grow, create jobs and improve people’s lives. From a political point of view, I made a commitment to my friend Alberto Fernández that I will make any and all sacrifices so that we can help Argentina in this difficult moment,” Lula pointed out.

“Brazil can offer very ancillary and supporting assistance in this scenario. What is being sought is a certain clearinghouse for credits and debits of exporters and importers on both sides. The idea is that this clearing house will help to reduce risks from side to side, mainly on the side of Brazilian exporters, so that trade is not harmed”, defends Rochlin.

Pires believes that, until the Argentine elections, which take place at the end of 2023, the measures will be palliative. We are not going to have anything very drastic at this moment, because it is not known whether the effect will have the best or if it will be negative from an electoral point of view”, he concludes.