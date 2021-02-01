A group of researchers released the finding of the oldest known megaterium. It is a juvenile specimen over 3.5 million years old, found in San Eduardo del Mar.

An interdisciplinary team that includes researchers from LACEV, Azara Foundation, Miramar Museum of Natural Sciences, the Center for Coastal and Quaternary Geology of the UNMDP and the Vertebrate Paleontology Laboratory (CICYTTP) announced the discovery of a megaterium skull of an antiquity that exceeds three and a half million years, during the Pliocene from the Pampean region.

The specimen was found in the town of San Eduardo del Mar, very close to the city of Miramar, in the General Alvarado district, in the coastal sector. The researchers who presented the study of this finding are Nicolás R. Chimento, Federico L. Agnolin, Diego Brandoni, Daniel Boh, Mariano Magnussen, Francisco De Cianni and Federico Isla.

The megaterium was a huge ground sloth It reached 5 meters in length and 6 tons in weight (comparable to the largest elephants). Its snout was narrow and, according to research, it had a long tongue with which it plucked the vegetable branches that constituted its food.

The fossil is more than three million years old.

Its strange anatomy, large claws and colossal size make the megaterium a mysterious animal, and as such, it has aroused curiosity among researchers. Some specialists believe that could have been carnivore and that it used its large claws against its prey, and even that it may have been almost entirely skinned like elephants and rhinos.

The megaterium they found measured 5 meters and weighed 6 tons, according to the researchers.

The megaterium remains are very common in almost all the Argentine territory. However, this is the first time that remains of such antiquity have been found, that it is only comparable to a find made a few years ago in Bolivia.

The existence of such an ancient megaterium in the Pampas plains shows that the history of these huge sloths is still almost unknown, and it is possible that they have had a much more complex history than is believed.

SC