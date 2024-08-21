EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Regime of Incentives for Large Investments (RIGI) recently approved by the Argentine Congress has triggered the alarm of environmental organizations in the country, which are standing up to the threat that the fiscal, customs and monetary benefits that the ultra-right Javier Milei will grant to multinationals will undermine the protection of natural resources and ecosystems that are fundamental for human development. Specialists fear that hyper-extractivist initiatives will cause the displacement of communities due to the loss of sovereignty and anticipate strong social resistance, while the Government is excited by the influx of dollars into a decimated economy.

Based on a strongly extractive and purely export-oriented model, the RIGI played a leading role in the discussion of the Ley Bases approved in Argentina in June. The measure aims to attract investments of at least 200 million dollars for companies that invest in forestry, mining, hydrocarbon, tourism and energy projects, in exchange for benefits that have never been granted in Argentine history, such as the reduction of income tax, accelerated VAT refunds, exemptions for importing capital goods and, especially, the free availability of foreign currency for exports and local financing, a fundamental aspect in a country historically plagued by a shortage of dollars.

The government is clinging to the RIGI as a hope for the reactivation of a plummeting economy with almost all indicators in the red: in the midst of the crisis, it is appealing to the fact that there will be a spillover effect that will lead to an explosion of jobs, as stated in a press conference by the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, who affirmed that it will allow “tripling the level of exports” and attract capital that is not arriving due to a lack of tax stability. “It will give a boost to the economy, to investments and to employment,” he said.

In addition to the tax advantages, the RIGI grants a transcendental benefit, which has sparked criticism from environmentalists from the very beginning: it does not take into account any variables of care and preservation of natural resources, according to three experts consulted by América Futura, who also emphasize that it does not include the participation of communities in the initiatives and that it details how investments should be designed, but nothing about environmental preservation. Discussed in haste by the Argentine Parliament, the regime to which the provinces must now adhere does not even provide for environmental impact studies, nor sanctions for violating regulations or mention of environmental liabilities. Projects could even continue if it were proven that a company polluted a river, destroyed forests or glaciers or devastated the soil.

“It seems that, beneath the economic incentives, the right to destroy natural resources in a discretionary and anarchic manner is enshrined, when we have the need to preserve them,” summarized the Environment and Natural Resources Foundation (FARN) on its website. One of the articles establishes that projects adhering to the RIGI will have priority and cannot be affected by “regulatory restrictions on the supply, transportation and processing of inputs destined for such exports.” If water is considered key to a project, such as the extraction of lithium in the north, the priority will be given to a company and not to the community that resides there.

Andrés Nápoli, lawyer and president of FARN, says that the RIGI is an investment model for an extractive country project “that will not leave added value for Argentina.” Environmentalists emphasize that, in addition to the devastating effects that these investments could generate, there will be no such explosion of the economy or creation of jobs. “The extraction of resources for export without added value leaves you empty. The conditions of these projects are not designed to develop the country,” he says. He also warns that even court orders or laws that may prevent this type of initiative should be declared null. Although he recognizes that other countries have investment regimes, he clarifies that in no case are they as aggressive or permanent.

Argentina, on sale at the sales table

The advance on natural resources has been a constant of Milei’s government since his arrival in December. He always sought to repeal laws that guaranteed the protection of glaciers and forests, and since then he has systematically attacked environmental defenders, whom he recently called a “noisy minority” and accused of being financed by foreign millionaires. “We are going to need the commitment of the provinces to exploit the natural resources that God has given us. Nature must serve human beings and their well-being, not the other way around,” said the far-right politician on July 9, when signing the May Pact.

The RIGI is aimed at oil and gas projects, such as Vaca Muerta and other Patagonian deposits, but also at lithium, copper and gold mining in the Andean and northern provinces, as well as forestry companies that have investments and special interest in the Chaco forest. “There is a clear interest in deepening the exploitation of natural resources with large investments in the hands of multinationals that are detrimental to the possibilities of putting limits on extractivism,” emphasizes María Laura Isla Raffaele, a professor at the University of Buenos Aires and researcher at the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (Conicet), who affirms that sovereignty is at risk. “They want to use resources in a productive and economic way, without thinking about what societies they project and without taking into account the opinion of those who inhabit the territories,” she states.

Diego Morales, The director of litigation at the Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS), emphasizes that no country has granted advantages of this nature to ensure the profits of foreign capital, and reflects on the risk that the advance of large investments will represent for indigenous and peasant communities, which could be displaced, something that has not happened frequently in Argentina. “They face a very high risk, they will be very pressured to accept projects. They are often stigmatized, pointed out as actors who put a brake on development and the arrival of resources that support social policies,” he points out. And he clarifies: “It may be that the RIGI brings some advantages. The important thing is to define which ones and analyze how they are incorporated into the ways of life of each community that could be affected.”

Once the provinces join the regime, companies will have two years to benefit from the benefits. After the projects are submitted, they must be approved or rejected in just 45 days, which raises major questions: Is this enough time to analyze the socio-environmental impact and the possible irreparable risks for the future? “With only two years, companies will rush, there will be no time to design projects that involve dialogue with communities or serious studies. What will happen if a community objects? Will it be a matter of force majeure?” Morales asks.

At war with the environment

Nápoli regrets that Milei’s government has declared “war on the environment” and says that the regression to which Argentina could be subjected is worrying, although he is enthusiastic about the organization and resistance of the affected populations themselves. “There is greater awareness. Argentina is a country that does not stay at home. It organizes and resists, we will have to see each case,” says the president of FARN. Isla Raffaele agrees and appeals that the mobilizations and legal presentations will be fundamental. “We will have to create ties to share the struggles and not become atomized,” he suggests.

For Morales, it is worrying that the national State is moving away from its role as environmental protector, as established by the Constitution. If that were to happen, Argentina could go against regional commitments, such as the Escazú Agreement, which provides obligations for governments in environmental matters; or global ones, such as the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, which the country signed almost a decade ago, and which the president and his main collaborators denounce almost daily. In addition to social struggles, Morales appeals to the role of Justice: “Strategies will have to be designed. It seems that the public interest for the Argentine State now is the RIGI. We will have to articulate more to generate an opposition. The RIGI enables a scenario of great uncertainty.”