Nadia Podorowska, the first female player to reach the semi-finals of the French Open tennis tournament in the Open era, said she wanted to be lost in her dreamy performance of Roland Garra. Argentina’s world number 131 Podorowska made it to the main draw through qualifying and has now reached the semi-finals.

Not only this, Podoroska had never won a main draw match in the Grand Slam tournament before, but he made history by winning 6–2, 6–4 over third seeded Ilina Svitlina. Podorowska was asked after the match if she was telling herself that this was not a dream, so she said, “No, I don’t want to wake up.”

The Open era began in 1968 and Podoroska is only the third female qualifier to reach the semi-finals of any Grand Slam tournament after that. Earlier in 1999, Alexander Stevenson did this feat in Wimbledon.

Another qualifier, Martina Trevisan, also had a chance to equalize Podorowska, but the 159-ranked Italian lost to Poland’s 19-year-old unseeded Inga Swiatek 6-3, 6-1. Trevisan had also never won a main draw match in the Grand Slam tournament before. “I’m sad but the last two weeks have been great,” said Trevisan. Today I finished my life’s important chapter. A new chapter will start tomorrow. ”