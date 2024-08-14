The drop is 0.6 pp compared to June; inflation was 263.4% in the accumulated 12 months

Argentina’s monthly inflation closed July at 4%. This represents a drop of 0.6 percentage points compared to June, when it was 4.6%.

The data was released by Indec (National Institute of Statistics and Census) this Wednesday (Aug 14, 2024). Here is the full of the report (PDF – 1 MB, in Spanish).

The restaurant and hotel sectors (6.5%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (6.1%) and water, electricity and gas (6%) were those that had the greatest monthly variation.

The clothing and footwear (1.6%) and transport (2.6%) sectors had the smallest variations in July.

Argentina’s annual inflation rate fell to 263.4% in July, down 8.1 percentage points from 271.5% in June.

INTEREST IN ARGENTINA

In May, the Argentine Central Bank announced a cut in interest rates from 50% to 40%.

In the decision, the monetary authority said it had “noting that the government’s firm commitment to the zero fiscal deficit target increases credibility in the central anchor of the economic program and strengthens a trajectory of lower inflation expectations”.

Read more about Argentina’s economy: