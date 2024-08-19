New York.– Lionel Messi’s absence is the most notable detail in Argentina’s 28-player squad for the team’s two matches against Chile and Colombia in September.

The Inter Miami player’s right ankle injury is not fully resolved and that is why Scaloni decided to give him a rest.

Argentina will play against the Chilean national team on Thursday, September 5 at the River Plate stadium and will then face the Colombian national team in Barranquilla on Tuesday, September 10.

Benfica’s 36-year-old Angel Di Maria is also not among those named. The former Real Madrid player had announced his retirement from the Albiceleste after the end of the Copa America. River’s 37-year-old goalkeeper Franco Armani is another player who has left the team.

Roma player Paulo Dybala is not among the nominees. Ángel Correa, Marcos Acuña, Lucas Martínez Quarta and Exequiel Palacios, champions with Argentina at the 2024 Copa América, are also not on the list.

Meanwhile, Valentin Barco, Leonardo Balerdi, Ezequiel Fernandez, Matias Soule, Giuliano Simeone and Valentin Castellanos were included in the squad.

Scaloni called up four goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Juan Musso, Geronimo Rulli and Walter Benitez.

Argentina leads the South American qualifying table for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Mexico/USA/Canada with 15 points from five wins and one loss.

Here is the complete list of the 28 players selected:

Goalkeepers: Walter Benitez (PSV Eindhoven), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), German Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Valentin Barco (Brighton).

Players: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Guido Rodriguez (West Ham United), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur), Ezequiel Fernandez (Al Qadisiya), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina).

Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Matias Soule (Roma), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Valentin Carboni (Olympique Marseille), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and Valentin Castellanos (Lazio).