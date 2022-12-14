The Argentine National Team qualified for its sixth World Cup final after defeating, and thrashing, Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Argentine team has been playing a tournament from low to high speaking of the level of play since it began with a very surprising defeat against Saudi Arabia but reaches this final after having dominated the current runner-up in the world who had just eliminated Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals.
Now, facing the most important game that exists in the world of football, Lionel Scaloni plans a combative team but with the objective that it represents its fans and that they feel identified with the eleven players that will be on the pitch.
It should be noted that throughout the World Cup, the albiceleste coach never repeated the starting team and always made changes depending on the rival in front of him. This could be seen, especially, in the last two matches, since with the Netherlands the coach sent a team to the field under the 5-3-2 scheme (the same one used by Louis Van Gaal) with Lisandro Martínez as a novelty while Against Croatia Scaloni thought of populating half the field so that the Croatian figures cannot have the ball at their feet. On both occasions, the plan drawn up by the Albiceleste coaching staff worked perfectly and the fruits are in sight.
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – The Argentine goalkeeper is full of confidence as he has just saved two penalties against the Netherlands and kept a clean sheet in the semifinals.
Right side: Nahuel Molina – He earned the starting position with his last great performances in which he was one of the team’s figures.
Right center: Cristian Romero – He recovered his elite level in face-to-face matches and with his teammate from behind they make an impeccable duo.
Left center: Nicolás Otamendi – The best Argentine defender so far in the World Cup. He always firm and confident in all aspects of the game.
Left side: Marcos Acuña – He will return from his suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. He is key in the Argentine advances by his band.
Midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – He looked very good physically but had to leave after 70 minutes. He is key to the team’s scheme.
Midfielder: Enzo Fernández – The great revelation of the Albiceleste who established himself in the starting eleven thanks to his great game and personality.
midfielder – Leandro Paredes – He regained ownership in the semifinal against Croatia and was the defensive backbone of Scaloni’s team’s midfield.
Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister – He earned his place thanks to his great game at the tactical level and he occupies space very well, especially on the left flank.
Hitch: Lionel Messi – The best player in the world is being the best player in the World Cup, having 5 goals and 3 assists so far in the championship.
Forward: Julian Alvarez – Based on goals (he has 4 so far in the tournament) and effort in recovering the ball, the Manchester City player earned a place in the starting eleven.
The possible formation that we will see on the court (4-4-2)
Scaloni will seek to have a balance in the team and not leave aside the offensive side since Argentina is a team that attacks very well and when it takes advantage it is very difficult to break. This scheme allows Scaloni to obtain the necessary balance between attack and defense.
Who will be the key in this scheme is Enzo Fernández since this allows him to loosen up much more and be close to the rival area where he can arrive and create danger with his mid-range shot. The Benfica player is being one of the great revelations of all the World Cup and is already followed by the best European teams for a possible transfer.
