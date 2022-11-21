The Argentine team went through some very difficult days as, due to major injuries, Nicolás Gonzalez and Joaquín Correa had to leave the Argentine team’s concentration in Doha and were unable to fulfill their dreams of playing in the World Cup. His replacement will be Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) and Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) respectively. Both joined the Argentine squad in the last few hours and will be available for the albiceleste’s debut in the World Cup.
After the victory against the United Arab Emirates, the coaching staff led by Lionel Scaloni decided to carry out high-intensity training to see who could be available for the World Cup debut and it was precisely during them that they realized the injuries to Correa and Gonzalez.
Despite the injured and the newcomers, the albiceleste squad is one of the deepest in this World Cup and the line-up of the starting eleven that will set foot on the Lusail Stadium at 7 in the morning (Argentine time) seems to be clear and very few doubts.
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – Since the arrival of Scaloni, he has been a fixture in the albiceleste goalkeeper.
Right side: Nahuel Molina – He earned the position for his good level every time he got the opportunity.
Right center: Cristian Romero – One of those physically touched. In case of not being there for the debut, Germán Pezzela will replace him.
Left center: Nicolás Otamendi – One of the most experienced players on the squad who already has World Cup experience.
Left side: Marcos Acuña – He has groin pain that could sideline him from his debut. He would be replaced by Nicolás Tagliafico.
Central midfielder: Leandro Paredes – The number 5 preferred by Scaloni throughout his cycle.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – The engine of the team and one of those who most connects with Messi on the field of play.
Rightmost: Ángel Di María – With great confidence in his game and is showing his best version with the albiceleste.
Hitch: Lionel Messi – The best player on the planet and there is not much more to add.
Leftmost: Julián Álvarez – One of those who is in better physical shape thanks to his great presence at Manchester City
Center forward: Lautaro Martínez – Always backed by Scaloni and one of the best performers throughout this cycle.
The possible formation that we will see on the pitch
Although not the schematic you used throughout the loop, this schematic with a 4-2-3-1 It allows Scaloni’s team to be offensive and populate the area with players with a keen eye for goal that will be key against a team that is known to be inferior and that will seek to close the lines and spaces inside the area.
Argentina will seek to try to score quickly in the match to calm the usual nerves that can be generated in a World Cup debut and even more so being one of the teams that are candidates for the title.
