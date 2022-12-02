After the necessary victory against Poland, accompanied by a very good collective performance, the Argentine National Team was left as the leader of Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and will have to face Australia, second in Group D, next Saturday for the round of 16 in a match in which the albiceleste team is the clear favorite to advance to the round but as we all know in this World Cup, you have to play the games and not underestimate them because anything can happen.
As for the Argentine National Team in particular, coach Lionel Scaloni has been changing the team over the course of the matches and so far he has never repeated any starting eleven in the three games his team has played so far. This suggests that against the Oceanics, the team will not be the same one that ensured the classification against Poland.
Next, we go with the possible team that will seek a place in the quarterfinals against Australia:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – He had no problems against Poland and was the starting goalkeeper throughout the Scaloni cycle.
Right side: Nahuel Molina – He had a great game against Poland with an assist and he was always active in attack.
Right center: Cristian Romero – He returned to his best level and was seen without the physical problems that kept him from the starting team against Mexico.
Left center: Nicolás Otamendi – A fixture in the team and the defender with the best performance so far in the World Cup.
Left side: Marcos Acuña – He took advantage of his opportunity against Poland and established himself in the starting eleven. A position with a lot of physical wear
Central midfielder: Enzo Fernández – He took over the team’s midfield after his great comeback against Mexico and played a great game in the Argentine qualifiers.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – He ran, recovered and passed the ball like no one else against Poland in what was his best match at the World Cup.
Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister – Author of the goal that opened the way to the classification. He is emerging as the natural replacement for Lo Celso.
Rightmost: Julian Álvarez – He scored the goal that made it 2-0 in the last match and can play anywhere in attack. He will be the extreme in case Di María is not available due to physical discomfort.
Hitch: Lionel Messi – The most decisive player on the team and the best in the world. Again, nothing more to add
Center forward: Lautaro Martínez – He is not fully confident but a goal would open his goal. Something very important for the rest of the tournament.
The possible formation that we will see on court (4-3-3)
This is Lionel Scaloni’s preferred tactical scheme with this squad of players and the one he had been using before the start of the World Cup. It is the one with which the team performed best and also feels more comfortable since key players, such as Messi, de Paul or Di María, can perform at their best level.
