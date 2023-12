Demonstrator protesting in Buenos Aires this Thursday (28) | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the main trade union confederation in Argentina, called this Thursday (28) a general strike for January 24th in “protest” against the broad reforms promoted by Javier Milei's government.

According to a statement from the organization, a demonstration was also called in front of the National Congress, among other protest measures for that day.

The Confederal Central Committee of the CGT – which is linked to Peronism – approved the presentation of a legal action against the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) signed on December 20th by Milei and which will come into force this Friday (29th).

The decree effectively deregulates the Argentine economy and, among other things, incorporates measures to make the labor market more flexible and affects health services provided by unions.

The CGT committee also rejects the bill presented by the government to parliament this Wednesday (27), which, if approved, would grant broad extraordinary powers to Milei, who assumed the presidency of Argentina on the 10th.

The CGT agreed to meet with the other labor federations in Argentina to coordinate joint measures.