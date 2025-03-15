The Argentina’s consumer price index (CPI) has fallen to 66.9% year -on -year in February compared to 84.5% in which it stood in January, although it has climbed two tenths in monthly terms, up to 2.4%, as the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) of Argentina has disclosed this Friday.

Inflation repeat again in the environment of 2%, Accumulating five months on this level, although it is a certain rebound since January, returning to November percentages. However, the data collides markedly with that of A year ago, it was 20.6%.

By divisions, The greatest increase has occurred in the housing areawater, electricity, gas and other fuels (3.7%), followed by food and non -alcoholic beverages (3.2%). The segment of clothing and footwear has only climbed 0.4%.