The annual inflation of Argentina accelerated by 11th month in a row and was 94.8% in December 2022. The data were released on Thursday (12.jan.2023) by indec (National Institute of Statistics and Censuses) in the country. Here’s the full of the report (1.1 MB, in Spanish).

The increase was 2.4 percentage points in relation to the previous month, which ended in 92.4%. In December, the monthly rate was 5.1%.

This is the highest inflation in the country since 1990, when the rate closed at 1343.9%.

The sectors that led the increase in prices in the month were restaurants and hotels (7.2%) and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (7.1%). Those with the lowest increases were communication (3.4%) and education (3.9%).

Regarding the G20 members, Argentina is the country with the higher inflation of the group and the higher interest rate (75% in November 2022).