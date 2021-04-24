It has been a long time for us Argentines to get out of the collective bad mood and find topics that excite and inspire us all. Reasons are not lacking. GDP stagnation for ten years aggravated with a 10% drop in 2020 due to the pandemic; chronic fiscal deficit; high and sustained inflation; inept currency to maintain the purchasing power of savings; growing unemployment; unsustainable subsidies and a level of poverty and destitution that when the magnifying glass is placed on children and young people, transmits the painful image of a future mortgaged for several generations.

There is an old lie in which almost no one believes and a new truth that is beginning to be incorporated more and more in a new Argentina that no longer buys so many colored mirrors. Rich countries are no longer those with natural resources (the best example is Venezuela, which could do very little by far) to go on to seat on that throne only those who have the most qualified human capital in the areas of knowledge on which these countries can operate and transform a natural gift into applied talent, work and development (the best example is Japan, which with little knew how to do a lot).

In short, it is clear then that the first link to generate wealth that can attract productive investment so that there is more work and a more inclusive society is education.

Argentina, despite the abandonment of long-term public policies in education continues to achieve a very reasonable standard in terms of access to public, secular and free education, at some levels even leading the rankings in Latin America. A moderate investment could add value to this platform so that hundreds of thousands of young people can regain hope for a better future.

Incentive and scholarship systems should be aimed at promoting the new knowledge sciences so that so many of our kids, eager to seek new opportunities in Australia or Canada, decide to stay in their country convinced that this is where everything needs to be done in the process of transforming science and technology into added value. Some incipient examples of public-private construction in this field are very encouraging.

Transform corn husks and marlos into sustainable energy, venture into new trends in the consumption of calcium and dairy products of vegetable origin, biofuels as the new way to complement traditional energies, the careful production of high-value frozen meat cuts , biotechnology and its different ways of turbocharging primary production that further boost competitiveness and reduce production risks.

And that’s not all. Nanotechnology and drones combined with digital sciences will dramatically transform product application in the field. And for all this you need agricultural and industrial engineers, administrators, graduates in digital sciences, actuaries, mathematicians and graduates in production of better food. Not of those that abound in quantity and quality in the world. Of the new ones, of those that come and there are few fishing in that sea.

All these opportunities can transform the Argentina of the next decade. But they have been there latent for many years, they are not recent. They wait for someone to see them and unlock them. Natural leaders have the ability to envision the future and anticipate decisions in the present to make things happen. Simplify, encourage, deregulate and ensure rules of the game that may be more or less demanding, but they will have to be absolutely stable for them to really happen. The potential is huge. It’s all a matter of trust. Just the least abundant.

Writing note: the author is President of Syngenta for Latin America South.