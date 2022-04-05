BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Leaders of Argentina’s top shipping union said on Monday they would call a nationwide strike to demand an increase in grain freight rates amid tensions over higher fuel costs.

The national transport federation (Fe.Tr.A) is demanding that the government raise tariffs on grain producers to reflect higher fuel costs.

“To prevent further damage to the economy of its members, (Fe.Tr.A) calls for a nationwide shutdown of activities from Monday, April 11 at 12:00 am (local time) until an answer is found,” it said. the federation in a statement.

Close to 86% of soy transport to Argentine ports is done by trucks, 13% by trains and the remaining 1% by ships.

Agricultural producers in the South American country expressed concern about the lack of fuel in different production areas during the harvest season for soybeans and corn, the two main crops in Argentina, a major world exporter of grains.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; additional reporting by Maximilian Heath)

