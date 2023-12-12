AArgentina's new President Javier Milei wielded a chainsaw during the election campaign. Now he is using it to drastically cut the budget of the deeply indebted state. The new government wants to save more than 5 percent of gross domestic product. Before announcing the first measures, Milei had consulted with his cabinet and, above all, with his Minister of Economic Affairs Luis Caputo for a long time. Trading on the markets was largely suspended on Monday and Tuesday due to the unpredictable situation. On Tuesday evening, Caputo finally addressed the public with an 18-minute video message in which he presented the “emergency economic measures”.

The focus is on massive cuts in public spending to combat the chronic budget deficit, which Caputo identified as the root of Argentina's economic crises. “The source of our problem has always been the budget deficit. Politically, we have always been addicted to the deficit,” said Caputo, illustrating this by referring to the last 123 years, in which the Argentine state budget was only in the black for ten years. Today Argentina is saddled with a mountain of debt that it cannot pay. In recent years, the budget has increasingly been financed with the printing press. This has further fueled inflation, which is now at 150 percent and expected to rise further in December. “If we continue as we are, we are inevitably heading towards hyperinflation,” Caputo said.

“What we want to do is the opposite of what has always been done. “We want to solve this problem at its root,” Caputo began a list of several immediate measures. The government will not extend state employment contracts that are valid for less than a year. The state will not advertise for a year. On the Sunday after his inauguration, Milei had already reduced the number of ministries from 18 to 9 and the state secretariats from 106 to 54. In addition, the central government will reduce transfers to the provinces “to a minimum”. In addition, a stop will be imposed on public contracts. Orders that have already been approved will be suspended if they are not yet being implemented. Subsidies for energy and public transport will be reduced. There will also be a massive devaluation of the peso. The official exchange rate is set at 800 pesos per dollar, which is close to the current parallel rate on the black market. The devaluation will be accompanied by a “temporary increase” in certain import taxes and withholding taxes on non-agricultural imports, Caputo said.

Caputo pointed to the suppressed inflation as a result of the previous government's expansionary monetary policy and price controls, which will now make itself felt. “That means we will be worse off for a few months than before, especially when it comes to inflation,” said the economics minister. This emergency situation requires special attention to those people who suffer the most. As a further measure, the government has therefore decided to double family social assistance and expand food aid by 50 percent. “This is the right way,” Caputo concluded. “When we finally fulfill the duties we never wanted to fulfill, we can allow ourselves to dream of being again the great country that was so admired by the whole world 100 years ago.”







IMF welcomes “decisive” measures

There has already been advance praise from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where Argentina has a record loan of around $40 billion, which creates a dependency in both directions. Director Kristalina Georgieva welcomed the “decisive” measures of the Milei government and its economic teams on digital networks. They are an important step in meeting “Argentina’s economic challenges,” “restoring stability and rebuilding the country’s economic potential.”

Under the last government, the objectives of the agreed debt restructuring program were never met. With the change of government, the IMF has renewed hope. “Following the serious setbacks in economic policy in recent months, this new package of measures represents a good basis for continuing discussions aimed at reorienting the current program supported by the Fund,” the IMF said in a statement. But time is short. Nearly $4.5 billion in loans will come due in the next forty days alone. How great the IMF's goodwill is remains questionable. Too often the institution has been disappointed by Argentina's promises.

Disappointment could also spread in Argentina. When Milei said in his inaugural speech on Sunday that “we have no money,” the crowd cheered him on. But it remains to be seen how well the Argentinians will benefit from the shock therapy that has now been initiated. The side effects will first appear before the effect takes place. Statistically, over 40 percent of the population is considered poor. The current inflation is already causing millions of Argentines to struggle to survive. Many people can't imagine what it's like to live with the 300 percent annual inflation that Caputo mentioned in an aside. Under these conditions, it will be easy for the country's trade unions and social movements, which have now found themselves in political opposition, to win their members over to protests and sympathy among large sections of the population.