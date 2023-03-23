Last year, Argentina’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) accumulated an increase of 5.2%, well below the recovery of 2021, and registered in the fourth quarter of 2022 a contraction of 1.5% compared to the third quarter, informed sources. officials this Wednesday (22).

The fourth quarter is the first negative quarterly change in GDP since the second quarter of 2021.

Between October and last December, GDP advanced 1.9% compared to the last quarter of 2021, the lowest expansion rate in 12 months since the first quarter of 2021, detailed the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

Cumulative growth of 5.2% in 2022 represented a sharp slowdown compared to the 10.4% recovery that Argentina had achieved in 2021.

Of the 17 sectors that make up the GDP, 16 of them showed an improvement in activity in 2022, although much thinner than that recorded in 2021, according to the Indec report.

Among the main sectors, construction (5.8%), industry (5%) and commerce (6.4%) stood out. The only sector that recorded a contraction in activity in 2022 was agriculture and livestock, with a 4.1% drop, deepening the 0.3% decline it had in 2021.

Likewise, all components of GDP registered gains, although with less dynamism than in 2021.

Last year, global supply increased by 7.6%, due to a 5.2% growth in GDP and a 17.4% increase in imports of goods and services.

Global demand advanced by 7.6%, with a 10.9% increase in gross fixed capital formation and a 5.7% increase in exports, while private consumption grew by 9.4% and public consumption increased by 1. 8%.

The budget establishes that Argentina will grow only 2% this year, but private economists consulted monthly by the Argentine Central Bank for its expectations report predict that the Argentine economy could have zero growth (0%) in 2023.