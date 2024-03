Former president Alberto Fernández: Argentine economy shrank last year after 5% growth in 2022 | Photo: EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejón

In 2023, the last year of the administration of Peronist Alberto Fernández (who left Casa Rosada on December 10), Argentina's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) accumulated a retraction of 1.6%, in contrast to the 5% growth in 2022, and registered a drop of 1.9% in the fourth quarter alone compared to the third, the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) reported this Wednesday (20).

Furthermore, Argentine GDP fell 1.4% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2022.

Economic uncertainty, the increase in inflation, the devaluation of the Argentine currency, the drop in consumption, obstacles to the import of production goods and the severe drought that hit the agro-industrial sector contributed to the adverse scenario of economic activity last year.

Of the 17 sectors that make up GDP, eight of them recorded declines in 2023. The main ones were in agriculture (-20.2%), financial activity (-3.7%), industry (-2.1%) and commerce (- 0.5%). Declines were also recorded in several components of GDP.

The general supply suffered a retraction of 0.8% last year, due to the 1.6% decline in GDP and the 2.2% increase in imports of goods and services.

Overall demand fell 0.8%, with a 1.9% decline in gross fixed capital formation and a 6.7% drop in exports. Private consumption grew by just 1.1%, and public consumption increased by 1.2%.