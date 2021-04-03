The first lady of Argentina, Fabiola Yanes, has tested negative for coronavirus. On Saturday, April 3, the newspaper Perfil reports.

It is clarified that the first lady will still remain in quarantine, despite the fact that the test did not reveal the presence of infection. Yanes passed the test after Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

Earlier it became known that the Argentine leader’s coronavirus antigen test was positive. The 62-year-old president of the country said that he began to suffer from a headache, later he noticed a high temperature. Fernandez has decided to remain in self-isolation, but overall he is doing well.

In mid-January, the Argentinean presidential administration announced that he was inoculated with the first component of Sputnik V. At the same time, it was not officially reported about his vaccination with the second component of the vaccination.

Alberto Fernandez became the second head of state to use the Russian vaccine. The first drug “Sputnik V” was used by the President of Guinea Alfa Conde.