Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) dropped Argentina from the emerging markets category on Thursday. And located it in “standalone”, two categories lower than expected. The category known as “Independent Markets” It is one more below the Border Markets, the status that was planned. In that place there are only 11 countries: what are they?

“MSCI announced today (for Thursday) that it will reclassify the MSCI Argentina index from from the Emerging Markets category to the Independent Markets category in a single step coinciding with the Semi-Annual Review of the Index of November 2021, “he said in a statement. And he added: “The MSCI Standalone Market indices are not included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index or the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. However, these indices use the methodological criteria of Emerging Markets or Border Markets in terms of size and liquidity. “

Now Argentina shares the category with Jamaica, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Malta, Zimbabwe, Lebanon and Palestine.

What does it mean to be Standalone or independent market. Entering this category means that the country is thus excluded from all the MSCI indices. In practical terms, this means that countries with this rating they do not receive foreign investment.

Argentina rose to the Emerging Market category in 2018, hand in hand with the government of Mauricio Macri, but which it did not formally enter until May 2019. And in 2020 it had already run the risk of falling one step, that is, to frontier market, the range expected to be now.

Last year, MSCI had decided to give Argentina a chance by keeping it within the level it lost on Thursday. He kept it but with the warning to be removed if the deterioration in market accessibility persisted, namely, if the capital controls installed almost two years ago continued.

“Since September 2019, international institutional investors have been subject to the imposition of capital controls in the Argentine equity market,” said Craig Feldman, Global Head of Research, Index Management Management Research and member of the Policy Committee. of the MSCI Index. “Despite the fact that the MSCI Argentina index continues to be replicable given that only foreign listings are eligible for inclusion in the index, The prolonged severity of capital controls without resolution is not in line with the Market Accessibility Criteria of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. This has led to the reclassification of the MSCI Argentina Index from emerging markets to independent market status ”, he added.

YN