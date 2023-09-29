Argentina recorded a gross external debt of US$276.2 billion (around R$1.3 trillion) in the second quarter of this year, an increase of US$227 million (R$1.1 billion) compared to the previous quarter .

The new data comes from the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec). According to the report, this increase is mainly due to the increase of US$4.945 billion (R$20 billion) recorded in the debt of the sector of companies linked to the production of goods and services and non-profit institutions in the country.

On the other hand, the government and the Central Bank recorded a reduction in external spending of US$3.522 billion (around R$17.5 billion) and US$1.073 billion (R$5.3 billion), respectively.

According to official data, the total gross deficit stock, with debt securities valued at market value, was estimated at US$229.2 billion (R$1.1 trillion), after an increase of US$2.827 billion (R$ 14 billion) compared to the previous quarter.

On an annual basis, Argentina’s gross external debt is above the US$274.837 billion recorded on June 30, 2022.

The government’s debt in the second quarter, of US$142.621 billion (R$711 billion), was made up of US$72.196 billion (R$361 billion) to international organizations, US$5.462 billion (R$27 billion) to creditors and banks (including the Paris Club) and US$64.962 billion (R$324.8 billion) in debt securities at nominal value, but with a market value of US$22.264 billion (R$111 billion), showing the low evaluation of Argentine sovereign bonds.

Meanwhile, debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with which Argentina signed a refinancing agreement in March 2022, totaled US$40.22 billion (R$201.2 billion) at the end of the first quarter, a reduction of US$5.821 billion (R$29 billion) compared to the first quarter of 2023. (With information from the EFE Agency)