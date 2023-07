How did you feel about the content of this article?

Argentine President Alberto Fernández during the European Union-CELAC summit in Brussels | Photo: EFE/EPA/JOHANNA GERON

Economic activity in Argentina fell by 0.1% in May compared to April, according to data released this Tuesday (18) by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec), which serve as a component for calculating the quarterly variation of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The number confirms the downward trend of the Argentine economy since April, when economic activity retreated 1.8% compared to March.

Indec also reported in a report that, in May, economic activity fell 5.5% compared to the same month in 2022, totaling two consecutive months of interannual negative result.

Indec data reveal that, of the 16 activities included in the indicator, most of the productive sectors experienced an interannual improvement in May, among which mining (5.3%) and hotels and restaurants (4.1%) stood out, while trade (2.8%) was the activity with the greatest positive impact on the indicator.

However, the index fell in May due to the impact of agriculture and livestock, which, seriously affected by the drought and with a large weight in Argentina’s total economic activity, plummeted 43.8% in relation to the previous year in the measurement taken in May.

Argentina’s GDP accumulated a 5.2% advance last year, well below the 10.4% recovery in 2021.

For 2023, the growth guideline included in the budget is 2%, but private economists consulted monthly by the Argentine Central Bank for its expectations report predict that this year the Argentine economy will suffer a 3% retraction.