Argentina’s tourism sector has had a winter vacation to forget, especially in coastal cities. For the first time since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of tourists who traveled to the Latin American country in the last two weeks fell below five million and total spending plummeted by 22% compared to a year earlier. According to data from the Argentine Confederation of Medium-sized Enterprises (CAME) published this Monday.

With Argentina mired in a new economic crisis and poverty and unemployment on the rise, most Argentine families stayed at home during the winter school holidays. Those who chose to travel reduced the length of their stay – from 4.5 days to 4.1 days – and spent, on average, 3% less per day.

According to data published by CAME, the number of tourists was 4.9 million, almost 12% less than last year, and the total economic impact was 1.2 trillion pesos (about 1.25 billion dollars), 22.2% less than in 2023 at constant prices.

Javier Milei’s government tried to boost tourism at the last minute by launching bank promotions, but their effect was less than that of the discounts launched by his predecessor, the Peronist Alberto Fernández, with the PreViaje program.

The coast, at half throttle

The hardest blow was for coastal cities. Mar del Plata, Argentina’s most popular resort, recorded a hotel occupancy of only 55%, and similar figures were recorded in other tourist centres on the Atlantic coast such as Pinamar, Villa Gesell and Cariló.

National parks in northern Argentina, such as Iguazu Falls and the Iberá Wetlands, have fared much better under the impact of the crisis, with hotel occupancy rates above 85%, and the attraction of snow also worked in the main Patagonian cities. In Bariloche, one of the favourite winter holiday destinations, hotel occupancy was 70%, compared to 95% last year, while in San Martín de los Andes and Villa La Angostura, occupancy was 80%.

Unlike in 2023, when Argentina was cheap for international visitors, this year it has also become more expensive in dollars and the effect is felt in the drop in foreign tourists. According to data from Migrations, between April and June 25% fewer tourists arrived in Argentina than in those months of 2023 and the decline was also felt during the winter holidays in the favorite destinations of international tourism, such as Buenos Aires, natural parks, Patagonia and Mendoza.

