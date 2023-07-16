For some years now, certain aviation companies have gotten out of this trend and have offered curious and funny videos to attract the attention of passengers. A way for them to memorize the procedures, or at least are familiar with them. Now Aerolíneas Argentinas has adhered to this use and not only with a funny video: it stars famous figures in their country and well-known in the world of soccer.

Lionel Scaloni, the technical director of the selected world champion in Qatar 2022, and his assistants Pablo Aimar, Walter Samuel and Roberto Ayala are the ones who instruct passengers what to do in case of an emergency.



And without neglecting to rigorously mention the typical indications, such as what to do if there is decompression in the cabin, where the emergency lights and exits are and how to fasten your seat belts, the members of the coaching staff put something Thanks to the various special situations and safety procedures, in a flight simulation carried out in a studio, not in an airplane. The idea of ​​the company is “to communicate with football and music the safety guidelines […] effectively capturing the sought attention”.

And so, Scaloni and Aimar tell Samuel that he should fasten his seatbelt to… the ball, to which the former Boca and Newell’s defender caresses him. In another scene, the coach, the Clown and Ayala watch a video when a flight attendant mentions that this is prohibited, and they close the device and make an innocent face. Samuel puts the life jacket on a silhouette of those that are used as a barrier in free throws in training.

Attention APTRA: the Martín Fierro de Oro 2024 is here. Extraordinary performance by Lionel Scaloni, Pablo Aimar, Walter Samuel and Roberto Ayala in this audiovisual instruction on safety regulations for airline flights. @Aerolineas_AR. True Academy Award Winners. The idea… pic.twitter.com/VXMuxrw2n1 — VarskySports (@VarskySports) July 14, 2023

Aimar kicks a ball that activates a sign that says the prohibition of smoking. And in the most successful scene, the Rio Cuartense himself repeats the gesture of the drop in pressure that he seemed to suffer after Lionel Messi’s crucial goal against Mexico in Qatar, but in this case to take the oxygen mask that arises when there is a decompression in the cabin.

The video, intended for the screens of the Airbus 330 and Embraer 190 ships, was produced by the Vanquish agency and presented at the Art Media complex in Buenos Aires. “The national team and Airlines have things in common, like connecting and uniting Argentines. The idea surprised us and we tried to make the security video with the utmost seriousness and responsibility. I hope you like it. Thank you very much and keep flying high”, Scaloni said in a launch that featured several public figures.

