The BCRA (Central Bank of the Argentine Republic) raised the country’s interest rate, the Leliq (Liquidity Bill), by 8 percentage points, reaching 60% per year. The value corresponds to the 7th increase of the year and is equivalent to a TEA (Annual Effective Rate) of 79.8%. read the communiqué of the central bank released on Thursday (28.Jul.2022).

Also on Thursday (July 28), Argentine Economy Minister Silvina Batakis sent a request for the resignation of President Alberto Fernandez after 24 days in office – she replaced Martín Guzmán, who also resigned. Fernández refused and decided to announce the creation of a “super ministry” which unifies the ministries of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, under the command of the mayor, Sergio Massa.

In a statement, the government said Fernández “decided to reorganize the economic areas of his cabinet for better functioning, coordination and management”. Here’s the intact (63 KB, in Spanish).

In releasing the interest rate, the monetary policy authority of Argentina reported that “will continue to calibrate the interest rate as part of the ongoing monetary policy normalization process“, and said wait “May these actions contribute to a consistent drop in inflation”.

According to the bank, price volatility in the country is at a “context of financial fluctuation not correlated with the macroeconomic fundamentals of the country”. On July 14, the country recorded 64% inflation in the 12-month period.

In March 2022, Argentina made an agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) to restructure a debt of US$ 44 billion (R$ 228.2 billion at the current exchange rate), in which the country must, among other things, maintain the interest rate in a positive real percentage, as a way of attracting investments in public bonds.

Thousands of protesters gathered this Thursday (July 28) in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, demanding a universal basic salary and the universalization of social programs. The movement, organized by leftist groups, has accompanied other protests in the country in recent weeks for economic reasons.