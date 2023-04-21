Today, after many twists and turns due to the change of venue, the Argentina 2023 U-20 World Cup was drawn and this determined how the group stage of the most important youth soccer tournament in the world will be 29 days after its start. The draw was very favorable for the team led tactically by Javier Mascherano since they will not face, at least in this stage of the tournament, any of the most important teams such as Brazil, Italy, England, Senegal or France.
Being the host team, Argentina was seeded and in this favorable draw they learned that their rivals will be: Uzbekistan, New Zealand and Guatemala. The debut, but also what will be the opening match of the tournament, will be between Argentina and Uzbekistan at the Madre de Ciudades Stadium in Santiago del Estero on Saturday, May 20. Then the schedule for the Albiceleste team will be against Guatemala and will close their participation in the group stage of the World Cup against New Zealand.
As for the background against these rivals, there is a little history against Uzbekistan since they met in the 2003 World Cup when the Albiceleste team won the 2-1 victory but they also played a friendly in 2022 that also ended with victory for Argentina 2-0. While against the oceanic, they never met and this will be the first opportunity. On the Guatemala side, the situation is the same as with New Zealand but it will be the eighth CONCACAF opponent that Argentina will face.
|
Rival
|
Stadium
|
Date
|
uzbekistan
|
Mother of Cities Stadium (Santiago del Estero)
|
May 20th
|
Guatemala
|
Mother of Cities Stadium (Santiago del Estero)
|
May 22nd
|
New Zealand
|
San Juan Bicentennial Stadium
|
May 26
Let’s remember that this tournament will be played in 4 stadiums that will be distributed throughout all of Argentina. The stadiums are:
– Unique Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in La Plata
– Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza
– San Juan Bicentennial Stadium
– Mother of Cities Stadium of Santiago del Estero.
As for the Argentine National Team, coach Javier Mascherano will travel to Europe to be able to unblock the situations of Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton) and Nicolás Paz (Real Madrid) that their clubs do not want to cede them to the World Cup. While Matias Soulé (Juventus), Luka Romero (Lazio), Valentín and Franco Carboni (Inter) are expected to be part of the competition that will take place between May 20 and June 11.
Illusion underway for the Argentina of Javier Mascherano…
