The price index was 1.8 percentage points higher than in February; monthly rate stood at 7.7%

Argentina’s annual inflation advanced to 104.3% in March. This is the highest level in 31 years in the country, according to the indec (National Institute of Statistics and Census). Here’s the full of the report (1MB, in Spanish) released this Friday (14.Apr.2023).

In relation to February data (102.5%), the increase was 1.8 percentage points. Current inflation is the highest since September 1991, when it was 115%. The group of products that registered the biggest increase was restaurants and hotels, with an increase of 121.4% in the accumulated of 12 months.

The monthly rate in March was 7.7%, above that registered in February (6.6%). This was the 4th straight month in which the country’s inflation accelerated.

According to Indec, the education sector drove the rise of the price index in the month, with an increase of 29.1%. The group of clothing and footwear (9.4%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (9.3%) also impacted the result.

To control rising prices, the BCRA (Central Bank of the Argentine Republic) increased the basic interest rate, the Leliq, in March by 3 percentage points. Interest rates in the country are at 78%.