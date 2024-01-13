There is less and less time until the start of the Pre-Olympic Tournament South American from 2024which will take place in Venezuela for the first time and will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The tournament will involve the 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
Next, we will review 90Min style to the 5 players Argentines that can make a difference.
“Medinita” is wanted by clubs such as Inter Miami, Nottingham Forest and Botafogo. Whoever plays in Boca will play the Pre-Olympic knowing that his market value is 8.5 million euros, and that if he exhibits the level that he shows in the “Xeneize”, he will make the difference.
Central midfielder of the best in Argentine football. He plays for Argentinos Juniors but several clubs in Europe want him. He is 20 years old and worth 9 million euros.
The “Diablito”, recently sold from River to Manchester City for 2025, entered the list due to De la Vega's injury, he is barely 18 years old and already has a market value of 12 million euros. He has a devilish dribble and it is almost impossible to stop him when he starts at speed.
The brand new reinforcement of Brighton in England, who has just broken it at Boca Juniors, is 19 years old and has a market value of 13 million euros.
In 2023 he was one of the best players in all of Argentine football thanks to his blessed left foot and not giving up in difficult situations.
Thiago Almada, attacking midfielder for Atlanta United and world champion with the Argentine national team, is just 22 years old and worth 27 million euros. He has more experience than most of his colleagues and is one of the candidates to be the great figure of the contest.
