Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/08/2023 – 18:06

São Paulo, 8th – Argentina has finalized health actions in the last case of avian flu in the country, according to the National Service of Health and Agro-Food Quality (Senasa). The self-declaration document that places Argentina as a disease-free country was delivered to the World Organization for Animal Health (OMSA).

Senasa also points out that each export destination of poultry goods from Argentina will be communicated.

According to the national director of Animal Health, Ximena Melón, the result shows that the containment actions were effective, but the country is still in an emergency. “It is important to consider that the avian flu emergency continues in our country and that the disease spreads through migratory birds, which is why the health challenge for the national poultry industry remains,” she said.

According to Senasa, the result was reached after the closure of the last of the 18 outbreaks of avian flu, which had the first case confirmed in February 2023. In addition, since June of this year, no new outbreaks have been detected in poultry, of according to the applied epidemiological surveillance.