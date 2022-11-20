The statements of the former captain, now vice president of Inter, Javier Zanetti
Word to Javier Zanetti. The former Nerazzurri captain, now in charge of the role of vice president of theInterhe spoke to the microphones of Sports Radio on the world championship in Qatar 2022, which will see theArgentina among the favorites of the competition. Here are the words of the Argentine:
“I have great enthusiasm because I believe it will be a huge World Cup and I believe a lot in Argentina. We hope to have a good World Cup because all the conditions are there. Scaloni’s strong point? Normality”
November 20 – 21:18
