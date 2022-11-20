After so much waiting and with sky-high expectations, the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni is preparing for its debut at the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Saudi Arabia, on November 22 at the Lusail Stadium, seeking to start off on the right foot. right his walk to achieve his third World Cup.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about the “Albiceleste” team led by Lionel Messi in Qatar, so that you have this essential guide at hand, with the aim of consulting it daily. Let’s go there.
archers: 23. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
12. Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)
1. Franco Armani (River)
defenders: 26. Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)
4. Gonzalo Montiel (Seville)
13. Cristian Romero (Tottenham)
6. German Pezzella (Betis)
19. Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)
25. Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)
8. Marcos Acuna (Seville)
3. Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique de Lyon)
2. Juan Foyth (Villarreal)
midfielders: 7. Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)
5. Leandro Paredes (Juventus)
20.Alexis MacAllister (Brighton)
18. Guido Rodriguez (Betis)
17. Alejandro Gomez (Seville)
24. Enzo Fernandez (Benfica)
14. Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)
16. Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)
strikers: 11. Angel Di Maria (Juventus)
22. Lautaro Martinez (Inter)
9. Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)
21. Paulo Dybala (Rome)
15. Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)
10. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)
Giovani Lo Celso He was on the list but he couldn’t even travel to Qatar due to an injury, for which he even had to undergo surgery in Finland. Very sensitive loss for the national team, which also had to make two other modifications due to physical problems: Thiago Almada and Ángel Correa traveled urgently to replace Joaquín Correa and Nicolás González.
Logically the best player of all is its captain Lionel Messi, who in addition to being the most outstanding player in the world for more than 10 years, is even one of the best three in all of history, along with Diego Armando Maradona and Pelé. Other outstanding players are their goalkeeper “Dibu” Martínez, Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Di María and Rodrigo De Paul.
Lionel Scaloni will have to make some changes to his ideal XI since he will not have Giovani Lo Celso, who was the undisputed starter in the team. Therefore, his likely starting formation against Saudi Arabia is with Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi and Nicolás Tagliafico or Marcos Acuña; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo DePaul, Alexis MacAllister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.
Argentina reaches the World Cup undefeated in its last 36 matches.
They have not lost since the Copa América 2019.
Argentina is only 1 game away from the longest streak without losing in the history of international football.
The state of form is spectacular and he will seek to extend it in this World Cup.
United Arab Emirates 0-5 Argentina
Argentina 3-0 Jamaica
Argentina 3-0 Honduras
Argentina 5-0 Estonia
Argentina 3-0 Italy
The Argentine team is the second favorite after Brazil, so I think it will reach the final and end up being world champion, consecrating itself for the third time in its history. They are all in a column: the squad, coaching staff and fans have merged, the game accompanies and the illusion is great.
Forecast: world champion.
