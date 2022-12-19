Argentina is world champion. The unspeakable sentence of Rodrigo De Paul. Watch the video

THE Qatar 2022 World Cup is over and the sums of numerous factors that have characterized them are being drawn, including the reactions of argentinian champions, who won the title. From vulgar gesture of goalkeeper Martinez has attracted much criticismto midfielder Rodrigo De Paul who used vulgar words against whom had massacred after the debut match with Saudi Arabia.

Rodrigo De Paul he is an old acquaintance of the Italian league. With Udinese he showed all his talent, he became a regular in Argentina. In reality, with Atletico Madrid he was unable to repeat himself. Now he is a world champion and he celebrates, even on social media, where there are now a series of memes about him. Practically De Paul is the shadow of Messi.

De Paul: “Y todos los que dudaron… chúpenme bien la pija. Me tiraron de todos lados y no me voltaaron”. #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/kfwMcBIKoo — David Ferrís (@DavidFerriis8) December 18, 2022

The party has started and will continue for quite a while, but after the match against Saudi Arabia the words for the former Juventus midfielder had been ferocious. Criticism from everywhere, especially in Argentina. De Paul had been questioned and all the good he had done in recent years seemed swept away by a game. He hasn’t forgotten anything and in a moment of celebration for the World Cup won in a social stories in the company of Otamendi, in the middle of the celebrations he said: “For all those who slaughtered me…now they suck my c**** good. You have slaughtered me from every side“.



Rodrigo De Paul then recomposed himself. The Atletico Madrid midfielder and in front of the public TV cameras the engine of the ‘Scaloneta’ cried, he was moved. Lots of tears for him. De Paul showed his heart and all his love for his country: “I love all Argentines, I’m proud to be born there. We leave you on top of the world, I hope you are having as much fun as we did”. They kept talking he said: “We made it, we suffered a lot… but what a great feeling. We were born to suffer, this is what hardens us, we will suffer all our lives but I will never forget it. We are the winners, we deserved. We are the champions after beating the previous world champions.”

