On Friday, February 11, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) will hold the draw for the next Argentine women’s football tournament, which will have a new format and will feature two more teams than those that have been participating, Ferro and Estudiantes de Buenos Aires. who rose to the highest category.
The national championship will begin on Saturday, February 26. Unlike previous seasons when there were two groups, in this edition they will play all against all in one game, with a total of 21 dates, where there will be a free day for one club in each one. In this way, the classics will return: River – Boca, Gimnasia – Estudiantes, Racing – Independiente and Huracán – San Lorenzo.
The novelty, moreover, is that on this occasion, the last 3 teams will be relegated.
With the recently promoted Ferro and Estudiantes de Buenos Aires, 21 clubs will be part of the competition. Added to these two clubs are the 19 teams that were already part of the first division: San Lorenzo, Boca Juniors, Racing Club, Gimnasia (LP), Deportivo Español, Lanús, Defensores de Belgrano, El Porvenir, SAT, River Plate, UAI Urquiza, Independent, Platense, Hurricane, Villa San Carlos, Students (LP), Rosario Central, Communications and Hikers.
#Argentina #Womens #Tournament #format #teams
Leave a Reply